Kiss them goodbye: Hershey is retiring fleet of Kissmobiles

FILE – In a Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, youngsters line up to see the Hershey’s Kissmobile during its stop in Berlin, Vt. The Hershey Company has confirmed that their small fleet of Kissmobiles won’t be hitting the road again in 2020. The decision, said Hershey Company spokesperson Jeff Beckman, was made due to the aging conditions of the vehicles. One of the vehicles will be taking up permanent residence at the AACA Museum, just down the road from Hershey’s main offices in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — The Hershey Co. will soon retire its vehicles that are shaped like its Hershey’s Kisses.

The Hershey Kissmobiles, which are each made up of three massive Kisses candies, have traveled across the country since 1997. The chocolate company has confirmed that the 26-foot-long vehicles won’t return in 2020.

The company decided to pull the aging Kissmobiles out of safety concerns for employees and the public, Hershey Co. spokesman Jeff Beckman said. It has also become more difficult to find replacement parts for the custom vehicles.

One of the Kissmobiles will be available for public viewing at the AACA Museum in Hershey.