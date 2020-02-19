Stolen Lamborghinis crash; man says, ‘I just made a mistake’

In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 photo, a police officer photographs one of two stolen Lamborghinis that were recovered following crash in Malden, Mass. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

WAYLAND, Mass. (AP) — A man who was charged with stealing a pair of Lamborghini SUVs that were then damaged in a crash says he was picked up along the way and wasn’t involved with the theft.

The $200,000 luxury vehicles were stolen from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in suburban Wayland around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The two Lamborghinis and a Kia crashed in Malden at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The Kia’s driver was taken to the hospital.

Elijah McKinney, 18, was arrested at the scene. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest, Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb told The Boston Globe. McKinney was released to home confinement and ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Police are still seeking two other people who fled after the crash.

Officers responded to the dealership after being notified by an alarm company of a break-in, said Wayland police Lt. Sean Gibbons. One of the showroom windows was shattered, and a large rock was near the window, WCVB-TV reported.

It appears the suspects were able to remove the keys for the cars that were in the front lot and drive off, Gibbons said.

McKinney told WCVB-TV that he regrets his involvement, but that he was not at the dealership when the cars were stolen.

“I wasn’t involved with the stealing of the vehicles. I was just picked up,” McKinney said. “I just made a mistake.”