Well-known Cumberland County lawyer in court after threatening to ‘kill all the judges’ at courthouse

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A well known lawyer in Cumberland County made his first court appearance Wednesday after being arrested for threatening to “kill all the judges at the Cumberland County Courthouse by blowing up the courthouse.”

“He needs professional help right now,” said Bernard Condlin, attorney for Dee Wayne Bray. “I don’t know exactly what happened, I know that, allegedly, he made a statement that led some of the people in government to be concerned about their well being, And, as a result of that, charges were taken out. We’ll have to do a full investigation to know more.”

“He’s a very, very dear friend of ours,” added Chrystal Myers, a Fayetteville bail bond agent.

Myers said she spoke with officers about trying to get help for Bray after some comments he made caused her to be concerned for his mental health.

“We wanted some direction on where to go, how do we do it, how can we get him some help, what do we do?” Myers said.

Myers said Bray did not say anything to her about threatening to kill judges or blow up the courthouse.

“In my opinion, it’s way out of proportion,” Myers said. “We want to make sure that he gets the help he needs,. That is our ultimate goal. That was our goal the entire time and that’s what our focus is.”

Condlin said this is a difficult case.

“Anytime we represent somebody that we know and love, it obviously is a little more difficult.”

He said Bray will be getting the medical help he needs.

“I do personally applaud the people in the county that were proactive about this because you just never know when somebody has a mental health issue,” Condlin said. “This is a nationwide problem that we have with mental health.”

Bray’s next court date for this charge is Aug. 28.

His bond is set at $100,000. The maximum sentence if he’s convicted is 24 months in prison.

Bray is also due in court later in August for domestic violence charges filed in July. The arrest report from that case says a woman reported Bray was “going to kill her by stabbing her with a knife in the head.”

