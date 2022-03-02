GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Garner Police Department said a man who was well known by many officers was killed in a traffic collision Tuesday night.

Police said 43-year-old Angel Roberto Anderson was walking along the shoulder on Fayetteville Road near Kitchen Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling south on Fayetteville Road struck and killed Anderson.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. They determined neither speed nor impairment were a factor.

“Mr. Anderson was a lifelong resident of the Garner Community and was well-known by many of the officers of the Garner Police Department. His death is a loss felt by many and our thoughts go out to his family,” said Lt. Kevan Anderson of the Garner Police Department.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to Garner police.

They said a crash reconstruction team will continue to investigate. When that investigation is complete, they will consult with the district attorney’s office on whether criminal charges will be filed.