RALEIH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell truck driver’s luck paid off and he will now collect $25,000 a year for the rest of his life.

The N.C. Education Lottery sais Alton Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday without knowing what prize he’d won. Bailey had played the Lucky for Life game.

“I really didn’t know how much I won until I got here,” he said. “I was just hoping it was something great.”

Bailey bought his ticket for $2 from Riley Hill Mart on Riley Hill Road in Wendell. He won by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

Bailey said the first thing he did when he learned he’d won $25,000 a year for life was smile.

“Then I started sweating,” Bailey said.

Bailey had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the $25,000-a-year-for-life option. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $17,748 for his first yearly payment.

Bailey said he will use the winnings to do some home repairs.

The lottery says the odds of winning the $25,000 a year for life prize are 1 in 1,813,028.

The lottery reports ticket sales from draw games raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. Last year, $64.1 million raised by the lottery were allocated to Wake County schools.