RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve confirmed a case of neuroinvasive West Nile virus disease in Cumberland County. This is the county’s first reported case for 2022.
NCDHHS said the young, elderly, and immunocompromised populations are at greatest risk; however, they said the general public doesn’t have to be alarmed about the discovery.
“We all need to take personal precautions to protect ourselves and loved ones from mosquito bites and thus reduce our risk of infection,” said Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Health Director. “Use of an EPA-approved repellent is an effective method to keep infected mosquitoes from biting.”
NCDHHS reports that one in five people who are infected with West Nile Virus will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.
Fewer than 1 percent of people infected will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis as a result of the virus, NCDHHS said. Symptoms of neurologic illness can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis.
To reduce your chances of mosquito-borne disease:
- Treat standing water in containers and low areas around the home with EPA-approved larvicides. Many options are available that last for weeks to months.
- Use the tip and toss method after every rainfall. Tip out water in flowerpots, planters, children’s toys, wading pools, buckets and any containers that can hold water, even a small amount, including saucers under flowerpots.
- Store out-of-service or un-mounted tires under cover to prevent the collection of any water.
- Replace corrugated downspout extensions with smooth extensions to prevent larvae from growing in water-holding extension grooves.
- Change the water in bird baths and pet bowls at least twice a week.
- Keep gutters clean and in good repair, and repair leaky outdoor faucets.
- When possible, drain any standing water on your property such as puddles and ditches that hold water for more than four days after rain.
- Make sure rain barrels have tight-fitting screens or lids.
- Use screened windows and doors, and make sure screens fit tightly and are not torn.
- Use insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors, which also repels ticks. Remember to always follow product directions.
- Wear long sleeves and pants at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, or stay indoors during these hours.