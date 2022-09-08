RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve confirmed a case of neuroinvasive West Nile virus disease in Cumberland County. This is the county’s first reported case for 2022.

NCDHHS said the young, elderly, and immunocompromised populations are at greatest risk; however, they said the general public doesn’t have to be alarmed about the discovery.

“We all need to take personal precautions to protect ourselves and loved ones from mosquito bites and thus reduce our risk of infection,” said Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Health Director. “Use of an EPA-approved repellent is an effective method to keep infected mosquitoes from biting.”

NCDHHS reports that one in five people who are infected with West Nile Virus will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Fewer than 1 percent of people infected will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis as a result of the virus, NCDHHS said. Symptoms of neurologic illness can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis.

To reduce your chances of mosquito-borne disease: