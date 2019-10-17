West Virginia man charged with sexual abuse of a 1-year-old

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police have charged a Lewis County man with sexual abuse of a minor after receiving a complaint of his actions involving a 1-year-old girl.

In May, troopers conducted an interview with Daytona McClain, 22, of Horner, regarding allegations of sexual abuse against him, according to a criminal complaint.

The investigation into McClain began when an unnamed individual told troopers that McClain had told her during a phone conversation that he performed lewd acts on the 1-year-old child, while at an apartment in Clarksburg, troopers said.

In the interview with investigators, McClain confirmed what the unnamed individual told troopers, according to the complaint.

McClain is charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust of a child. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now