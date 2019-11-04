West Virginia woman reunited with wallet lost 15 years ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been reunited with a wallet she lost in 2004.

Catrina Napier said she got the wallet back on Friday after a student found it in a Spring Valley High bathroom.

Student Michael Tyree said he found the wallet in the rubble of a bathroom ceiling that collapsed and reached out to Napier on social media.

Among the items inside the wallet were a driver’s license, a Social Security card and high school photos.

Napier said she doesn’t know how her wallet ended up in a ceiling, but suspected that pranksters were behind it. She said she’s glad to get back “a little piece of your childhood that you had forgot about,” further saying “there’s still honest kids around that want to do good things.”

