RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Over the last few weeks, hundreds of companies have announced changes they are making to their business as a result of the war in Ukraine. Some businesses have pulled out altogether while others are temporarily suspending operations in Russia.

Yale University’s School of Management experts at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute have compiled a list of companies from across the globe who had operations in Russia. The group then gave those companies an A through F school-style grade.

This comes at a time when the U.S. announced new sanctions on Russia. The sanctions include a ban on all new investments into the country.

So how did some of the U.S.’s most well-known companies do in their continued direct or indirect support of the Russian economy? Below is how some of those companies fared.

F grades

Fifteen American companies received an F-rating. Yale said these companies were defying demands for exit or reduction of activities. More than 130 companies across the globe were found to be continuing business-as-usual in Russia.

Among the list of American companies was the popular essential oil business, dōTERRA. Yale reported the company was still in operation in Russia.

Align Technology behind orthodontic medical devices like Invisalign still had its Moscow office open. Clothing company Carter’s Oshkosh also got an F-grade for continuing to operate in Russia.

D grade

More than 90 companies across the world received a D grade. Yale said these companies were postponing future planned investment, development, or marketing while continuing substantive business.

On the D-list were 29 American companies. They included the sandwich food chain, Subway. They were listed as suspending new investments or advertising.

SC Johnson, manufacturer of household cleaners, stopped new investments and scaled back unspecified operations, according to Yale.

COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer was also given a D. Yale said they stopped new investments or clinical trials in Russia. Other companies on the list included Marriott, Johnson & Johnson, Hyatt and Hilton.

C grade

A total of 62 companies got a C-grade for scaling back some significant business operations but continuing some others. Twenty-five American companies were on this list.

Those included Whirlpool for limiting production in Russia. Pepsi suspended operations in Russia except for essentials, according to Yale.

Cereal-maker Kellog also made this list for suspending new investments except for essentials. Microsoft reportedly suspended new sales in Russia but existing users can still access it.

Other companies on this C-list include Mars, JPMorgan, and General Mills.

B grade

Of the 237 companies that got a B grade, 96 were American companies.

Amazon and American Express both were on the list for suspending operations in Russia. Burger King, Little Caesar’s, and Dunkin Donuts are reportedly halting corporate support for franchisees.

Coca-Cola has suspended certain operations in Russia placing it on B-list. Companies like FedEx, H&M, and Mattel are suspending all shipments to the country.

Disney and Paramount are pausing new content releases to Russia. Social media companies Twitter, TikTok, and Meta (the parent company for Instagram and Facebook) are also on this list.

A grade

A-grades were given to 252 companies for making a clean break from Russia, withdrawing completely. Of those, 106 were American companies.

Alaska Airlines and American Airlines are suspending airline partners while United Airlines is not flying over Russian airspace.

Online shopping is taking a hit with Esty deactivating all listings from Russian sellers and eBay is suspending all shipments to Russia.

Entertainment is also hurting with Live Nation Entertainment and Netflix suspending operations in the country.