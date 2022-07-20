RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As of Wednesday morning, there are at least 20 cases of monkeypox in North Carolina. People who have been exposed to the virus are encouraged to seek vaccination.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported they have been allocated a total of 4,548 doses of the vaccine Jynneos.

Of the state’s 4,548 total, 2,809 have already arrive in the state. An additional 1,739 doses are expected to arrive his week.

The vaccine is a two-dose regimen.

The current allocation is enough to fully vaccinate about 2,300 people but the demand for the vaccine isn’t anywhere close to 2,300. Data provided to CBS 17 showed a little more than 220 doses have been administered by local health departments so far.

“Please note that because this vaccine is a two-dose series, administered 28 days apart, providers are currently holding back 50 percent of their supply for those second doses. Health departments are actively conducting outreach and scheduling appointments for vaccination, so we expect these numbers to increase quickly over the coming days and weeks,” NCDHHS reported to CBS 17.

Where are doses going?

The state allocated doses to seven health departments across the state. So far, health departments in Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Haywood counties have reported at least one case. Rowan and Haywood counties have not been allocated doses yet.

This week health departments will receive the following doses:

Wake: 359 doses

Mecklenburg: 720 doses

Guilford: 140 doses

Cumberland: 160 doses

Buncombe: 60 doses

Durham: 300 doses

Forsyth, New Hanover, and Pitt counties received vaccine doses previously.

NCDHHS said this week, “We are awaiting more information from the federal government regarding the timing of the next allocation.”

Monkeypox vaccine side effects

Like any vaccine, side effects may be experienced by those who get the Jynneos vaccine.

Injection site pain is the most common side effect with 85 percent of vaccine recipients reporting this. Injection site redness, swelling and itching were also common side effects. Patients also report feeling muscle pain, headache, and fatigue after vaccination.

Side effects were most commonly felt after the first dose.

How do you know if you need a vaccine?

Vaccines are largely being reserved for people with exposure to the virus. It works best when given within four days of exposure and prior to developing symptoms. Getting vaccinated between day four and 14 of exposure may lessen symptoms.

Those who don’t have symptoms but have traveled internationally or are in high risk groups may be eligible for the vaccine. At this point, monkeypox is disproportionately impacting men who have sex with men. It’s why that group is considered at higher risk, though the virus can infect anyone.