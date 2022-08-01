RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Earlier this year, Attorney General Josh Stein announced North Carolina would receive $750 million after winning a settlement against pharmaceutical companies Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.

Stein’s office said 85 percent of these funds will go directly to North Carolina’s local communities to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic.

More than $31 million was allocated to Wake County from the settlement.

In 2021 in Wake County:

198 people died of drug overdoses

1,091 people went to the hospital emergency department for drug overdoses

546 overdose were reversed using naloxone

“The opioid epidemic hits close to home for so many families, and even if your family hasn’t faced addiction problems, I’m sure you know a family that has,” said Sig Hutchinson, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “For all these reasons and more, it’s important for residents to be able to weigh in on the best use of these funds to help the individuals and families in our community.”

The county wants the community to help determine the best way to use the funds. On Tuesday, county leaders, healthcare workers and those who have experienced addiction or have family members who have will meet to discuss how to spend the money.

After the meeting, an online survey will go live to get more feedback from the public. County commissioners will make a final decision on how to prioritize spending next month.

The meeting runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive in Raleigh.

Triangle municipalities are receiving the following allotments.

City of Durham: $2,450,633

City of Fayetteville: $1,995,585

City of Raleigh: $3,650,936

Cumberland County: $16,989,930

Durham County: $11,582,984

A full listing of how much money will go to counties, is available here.