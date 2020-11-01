What to expect on Election Day

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After record turnout during North Carolina’s early voting period, some election officials don’t expect long lines when polls reopen on Tuesday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has several tips for voters casting their ballots on Election Day.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. The NCSBE says lines tend to be longer before and after business hours.

The NCSBE, as well as Wake County’s Board of Election and Durham County’s Board of Election, all have online tools to help voters find their polling place. Unlike during early voting, voters must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Voters are encouraged to wear masks inside their polling places. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all voters and social distancing will be practiced at precincts, according to the NCSBE.

Voters who requested absentee ballots and have not yet returned them, must have them postmarked by Election Day. Those ballots must be received by November 12, according to the NCSBE.

On Election Day voters can drop off their completed, sealed absentee ballot to their county’s board of elections by 5:00pm. Absentee ballots may not be returned to a polling site on Election Day.

Same-day registration is not available on Election Day. People not registered to vote by Election Day, will not be able to vote in the general election.