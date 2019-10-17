What to expect with State Fair traffic

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – Opening day of the North Carolina State Fair is here.

Traffic will be heavy around Raleigh for the next 11 days.

Drivers should expect delays on the Beltline, I-40, Blue Ridge Road, Hillsborough Street, and Edwards Mill Road.

Free parking will be available at the corner of Reedy Park Road and Edwards Mill Road, State Fair, Carter-Finely Stadium, and at the PNC Arena where there aren’t events.

The arena is hosting three events starting tonight. Parking lots around the arena will be closed three hours early for guests attending concerts there.

Fair-goers can also take shuttles and the train to gate 1.

Click here for more parking information.