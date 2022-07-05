CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A big repaving project is scheduled to start for one of Chapel Hill’s busiest roads.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to resurface West Franklin Street. Drivers can expect crews to work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday through mid-August.

Once complete, W. Franklin Street will have new markings that include bike lanes. Most of these lanes will be located next to the curb.

Where there is on-street parking, bike lanes will run between parked cars and the curb. This will be true in all areas except for in front of Carolina Square where the bike lane will be between parked cars and traffic.

Resurfacing from Columbia Street to Merritt Mill Road started in early May. Crews removed the white and orange barriers that have created the temporary walkway. This week, NCDOT contractions will perform utility adjustments to the street during the day. At night, they will work on adjusting road sensors.

There may be some slow downs in traffic. While crews are working, at least one lane in each direction and all sidewalks will remain open.

The project is part of Chapel Hill’s Mobility and Connectivity Plan. It aims to provide safer and more effective connectivity for the pedestrians and cyclists.