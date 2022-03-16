RALEIGH, N.C. (WJNCN) – The timeless question that is quite timely – are you a fan of falling back or springing forward?

On Tuesday, the Sunshine Protection Act was passed in the Senate, which would make Daylight Saving Time a permanent part of our lives.

While the measure still needs to pass the House and then be signed by President Joe Biden, it has many people contemplating the pros and cons of the time change.

If it passes, Daylight Saving Time would become permanent starting in November 2023.

For Raymie Grube, she prefers springing forward and falling back.

“I like the fall back. I do not think that that’s going to be a benefit to some people.”

She says that the first week of spring forward can be tough, but she prefers we stay on the current schedule.

Mardi Hack feels the opposite. She says it disrupts her body.

“I shift and sleep becomes an irregular pattern. More in the fall, but I’ve noticed it this spring. I just would like it to be steady all year. And I like the longer evenings with light rather than to have it get dark so early.”

No matter where you stand on the issue, it is important to note that regardless of the clocks, the length of daylight does not change! Shifting our clocks only shifts when we see the bulk of that daylight; either in the morning or evening.

We spring forward in March and we fall back in November. The majority of the year is spent in Daylight Saving Time – 65 percent to be exact!

Therefore, a permanent clock change would not be a drastic change for our internal clocks.

You would notice the biggest changes in December and January, where both the sunrises and sunsets are later.

Right now, our earliest sunset occurs at 5 p.m. in early December. Our latest sunrise is 7:25 a.m. in early January.

If we permanently went to Daylight Saving Time, our earliest sunset would be 6 p.m. with our latest sunrise at 8:25 a.m.

Some are concerned about children heading to school in the dark. But for many early risers, they go to school in the dark regardless of the time change.

Although our latest sunrise would not occur until almost 8:30 in the morning, there is twilight about 30 minutes before sunrise. This would give some light to those leaving the house early.

So your morning commute may need the headlights more, but the permanent time change would give more daylight hours for after-school and work activities.

Many are in support of the idea, stating that the root of the problem is the actual change in time and trying to adjust your body clock. The flip flop of the clock can lead to more accidents and other health issues.

Currently, Hawaii and most of Arizona do not participate in Daylight Saving Time. Here in North Carolina, there have been previous measures to try and stop the changing of the clock.

Could we be winding down the winding back of our clocks? Only time will tell.