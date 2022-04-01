RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – StubHub reports that the Final Four in New Orleans is one of the hottest selling NCAA tournaments in their history.

“With excitement building for the first tournament matchup between Duke and North Carolina and what may be Coach Krzyzewski’s final game, we expect to see demand increase even more as we get closer to Saturday,” said Michael Silveira, a spokesperson from StubHub.

The company reports that there are more than 3,000 tickets still available on their website for the game. The average price of a ticket is $1,045.

Not everyone has to pay that much. If you really wanted to be at the game, the lowest price CBS 17 found was $214 for tickets in the nosebleeds.

If you’re looking to sit on the sidelines, that ticket can cost up to $30,000.

Stubhub says 11 percent of people buying tickets are from North Carolina, 10 percent are traveling from New York, nine percent from New Jersey and nine percent from California.

StubHub lists the following advice for those still looking for tickets: