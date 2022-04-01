RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – StubHub reports that the Final Four in New Orleans is one of the hottest selling NCAA tournaments in their history.
“With excitement building for the first tournament matchup between Duke and North Carolina and what may be Coach Krzyzewski’s final game, we expect to see demand increase even more as we get closer to Saturday,” said Michael Silveira, a spokesperson from StubHub.
The company reports that there are more than 3,000 tickets still available on their website for the game. The average price of a ticket is $1,045.
Not everyone has to pay that much. If you really wanted to be at the game, the lowest price CBS 17 found was $214 for tickets in the nosebleeds.
If you’re looking to sit on the sidelines, that ticket can cost up to $30,000.
Stubhub says 11 percent of people buying tickets are from North Carolina, 10 percent are traveling from New York, nine percent from New Jersey and nine percent from California.
StubHub lists the following advice for those still looking for tickets:
- Never buy tickets off the street or pay cash. Don’t take the risk with a bucket-list event. Make sure the ticket provider has a customer service number you can contact and a guarantee that backs the ticket purchases.
- Use a trusted service with partners. StubHub is an official ticket partner of Kansas and North Carolina, so fans can be sure tickets purchased are verified and secure.
- Be careful sharing images of your ticket on social media. Don’t invite anyone to replicate the ticket – be sure to cover the barcode if you share a photo of your ticket on social channels.
- Be sure you know before you go. This is especially important right now: read the site, check out the venue protocols and be sure you know what’s required of you before heading to the game.