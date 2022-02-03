When will construction on I-40 between Johnston and Wake counties wrap up?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County driver reached out to CBS 17’s Laura Smith to find out when traffic flow will improve along Interstate-40 between Clayton and southeast Raleigh.

In an email, Teresa Scott said “traffic is horrendous coming into Raleigh from Clayton. It used to take us about 35 minutes to get to work from our home on the Smithfield side of Clayton to just inside the beltline where we work. It now takes us almost an hour (sometimes more!) to get to work. It’s so frustrating!”

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the ongoing I-40 widening project from southeast Raleigh to Clayton should help ease congestion and delays, as well as make travel safer throughout the heavily traveled area, including better access to US-70 Business, US-70 Bypass, NC-42, and Cleveland Road.

Road construction will be ongoing here for two more years.

WHERE DOES THE PROJECT STAND NOW?

According to North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesman Marty Homan, the project is nearly 70 percent complete.

The completion date has been extended to the summer of 2024.

The plan is to have two additional lanes in each direction open in the summer of 2023.

The concrete barrier wall will continue to be present through at least spring 2023.

A lot of challenging work is left to be completed, especially around NC 42 and Cleveland Road/

WHAT HAS BEEN COMPLETED?

Nine bridges along multiple traffic shafts

Thousands of linear feet of drainage pipe installation

5 noise walls

Thousands of linear feet of median barrier wall

Extensive grading

Paving and seeding

Fiber installation

Pavement markings

WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW?

Crews continue to construct noise walls and install median barriers and drainage pipes. Bridge demolition and construction is also ongoing, including over Swift Creek. Daily work does depend on the weather.

WHAT’S NEXT?

“We are 70 percent complete, but a lot of challenging work is left to be completed especially around NC 42 and Cleveland Road. The Jones Sauage Road DDI will also provide some improved traffic flow at the interchange but creates a different set of challenges to tackle when that work begins,” Homan said.

According to NCDOT, traffic is projected to increase 65 percent by 2040, and “will only worsen” around the I-40/NC-42 interchange because of continued growth.

Do you have something driving you crazy on the roads or want CBS 17’s Laura Smith to get an update to a road project ongoing in the area? Email her at lsmith@cbs17.com