Where to get a COVID-19 booster in North Carolina

16-year-old Ziyaad Benjamin receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021. South Africa has started giving COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years, with a goal of inoculating at least 6 million people from this age group. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Counties around North Carolina have started announcing their plans for booster shots now that additional shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are available.

To qualify for Moderna and Pfizer you must be:

At least six months after your second dose

65 years or older

18 years or older who: live or work in a nursing home or long-term care facility; have underlying medical conditions; work in high-risk settings like healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers or food workers; or, live or work in a place where many people live together (for example, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories or other group living settings in colleges or universities)



To qualify for Johnson & Johnson you must be:

At least two months after your second dose

18 years or older

Where to get your booster

If you qualify for an extra dose, there are several places you can get your next jab in the arm. Some local pharmacies have already begun to offer them. Several public health departments around the Triangle have announced they are also offering additional shots.

Chatham County

The Chatham County Public Health Department will offer Moderna boosters at the Siler City clinic (1000 S. 10th Ave.) Wednesdays 12:30 to 4:30pm and Fridays 8:30am to 4:30pm. The county said appointments are strongly preferred. To schedule one, call (919) 545-8323.

Cumberland County

Cumberland County Public Health currently offers Pfizer boosters. Non-appointment vaccine clinics are held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department (1235 Ramsey Street, 3rd floor auditorium, Fayetteville). Appointments may also be made by clicking here or calling (910) 678-7657.

CVS Pharmacies

CVS Pharamacies are now offering Moderna and Pfizer booster shots. Appointments can be made on CVS.com or through the CVS smartphone app. The company said they have more than 9,800 vaccine locations offering either Moderna or Pfizer.

Durham County

Starting Tuesday, the Durham County Department of Public Health will offer booster shots. Appointments may be made by calling 919-560-9217 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted at 414 E. Main St., Durham Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. along with Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. People should bring their vaccination card to their

Wake County

Wake County Public Health will offering booster doses of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments are available six days a week including evening and Saturday hours at the counties five clinics. Click here to make an appointment or call the N.C. COVID-19 Help Line at 1-888-675-4567.