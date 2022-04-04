RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two sporting goods stores in the Triangle plan to re-open late Monday night pending a Tar Heel win.

Both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports plan to re-open to give Carolina fans first dibs on UNC NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship gear immediately after the game.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods will re-open select stores late Monday night if UNC takes homes the national championship trophy. Some of their locations will open early Tuesday at 7 a.m. if the Tar Heels win.

The following Dick’s Sporting Goods locations would re-open late Monday:

South Park Mall

New Hope Commons

Wendover Place Shopping Center

Brier Creek Commons

Alamance West

Croasroad Plaza

White Oak Crossing

Beaver Creek Crossing

Triangle Town Center

Gaston Mall

These Dick’s Sporting Good locations will open early Tuesday as well:

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors will re-open following a win. The company said they will have locker room shirts- the same the team is wearing on the court, novelty items and additional National Championship gear.

The following local stores are scheduled to open their doors after a Carolina win:

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Apex, 1151 Pine Plaza Dr.

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Greensboro, 4526 W. Wendover Ave.

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Burlington, 655 Huffman Mill Rd.

UNC will face off against Kansas in their 12th national championship appearance. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m.