RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two sporting goods stores in the Triangle plan to re-open late Monday night pending a Tar Heel win.

Both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports plan to re-open to give Carolina fans first dibs on UNC NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship gear immediately after the game.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods will re-open select stores late Monday night if UNC takes homes the national championship trophy. Some of their locations will open early Tuesday at 7 a.m. if the Tar Heels win.

The following Dick’s Sporting Goods locations would re-open late Monday:

  • South Park Mall
  • New Hope Commons
  • Wendover Place Shopping Center
  • Brier Creek Commons
  • Alamance West
  • Croasroad Plaza
  • White Oak Crossing
  • Beaver Creek Crossing
  • Triangle Town Center
  • Gaston Mall

These Dick’s Sporting Good locations will open early Tuesday as well:

  • South Park Mall
  • New Hope Commons
  • Wendover Place Shopping Center

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors will re-open following a win. The company said they will have locker room shirts- the same the team is wearing on the court, novelty items and additional National Championship gear.

The following local stores are scheduled to open their doors after a Carolina win:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors – Apex, 1151 Pine Plaza Dr.
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors – Greensboro, 4526 W. Wendover Ave.
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors – Burlington, 655 Huffman Mill Rd.

UNC will face off against Kansas in their 12th national championship appearance. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m.