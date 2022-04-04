RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two sporting goods stores in the Triangle plan to re-open late Monday night pending a Tar Heel win.
Both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports plan to re-open to give Carolina fans first dibs on UNC NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship gear immediately after the game.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods will re-open select stores late Monday night if UNC takes homes the national championship trophy. Some of their locations will open early Tuesday at 7 a.m. if the Tar Heels win.
The following Dick’s Sporting Goods locations would re-open late Monday:
- South Park Mall
- New Hope Commons
- Wendover Place Shopping Center
- Brier Creek Commons
- Alamance West
- Croasroad Plaza
- White Oak Crossing
- Beaver Creek Crossing
- Triangle Town Center
- Gaston Mall
These Dick’s Sporting Good locations will open early Tuesday as well:
- South Park Mall
- New Hope Commons
- Wendover Place Shopping Center
Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors will re-open following a win. The company said they will have locker room shirts- the same the team is wearing on the court, novelty items and additional National Championship gear.
The following local stores are scheduled to open their doors after a Carolina win:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Apex, 1151 Pine Plaza Dr.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Greensboro, 4526 W. Wendover Ave.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Burlington, 655 Huffman Mill Rd.
UNC will face off against Kansas in their 12th national championship appearance. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m.