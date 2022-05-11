RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Strawberry season has arrived and fields around the state are loaded with ripe berries.

Several farms in the area allow visitors to pick their own berries. Some allow you to skip the picking and take home buckets of pre-picked strawberries. Below are a few options for your berry-picking adventures.

DJ’s Berry Patch

1223 Salem Church Rd., Apex

919-600-4020

This family-run farm is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.. The farm is open 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. You can pick your own or purchase pre-picked berries. The farm also has other seasonal produce and products available for sale. The farm provides buckets for picking.

Buckwheat Farms

2700 Holland Rd., Apex

919-303-0339

Berry picking is open from Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm also offers pre-picked strawberries, jams, snapdragon flowers and homemade ice cream using their own berries. For those in a rush, you can place an order online. Visitors have the option to bring a basket from a previous trip to Buckwheat or one purchased at a different farm.

Waller Family Farm

5030 Kerley Rd, Durham

919-225-4305

Strawberry picking is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors are asked to call ahead of time for daily updates of berry availability or hours. People are asked to use the handwashing station first and then pick up their baskets. Strawberry pickers are instructed on which fields and rows to use. A gallon bucket of strawberries goes for $17 and half-gallons are $9.

Pope’s Strawberry Farm

1305 Fayetteville St., Knightdale

919-266-3767

This Knightdale farm has varying hours depending on the day or availability of ripe strawberries, so it’s best to call ahead. Hours typically run from 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. or until 8 p.m. or until the farm is picked over. Pre-picked gallons are $19, pick-your-own buckets are $15, over-filled buckets are $17 and quarts cost $6. The farm is cash or check only.

Page Farms

6100 Mount Herman Road, Raleigh

919-596-3227

Berry picking is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. This farm is located in northwest Raleigh. Page Farms also offers pre-picket strawberry buckets and quarts, fresh-cut flowers and other products like fresh pound cakes.