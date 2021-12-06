Where to see Christmas lights around Fayetteville, Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The holiday season is in full swing. Holiday lights are the go-to for many folks this time of year. Below is a list of a few places around Fayetteville and Raleigh where you can see Christmas lights.

Fayetteville

Holiday Lights in the Garden

This event runs select nights through Dec. 23 at the Cape Fear Botanical Garden. This time of year the garden is transformed into a winter wonderland with appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch, s’mores and more entertainment. Date and time specific tickets are required. They cannot be purchase at the event. Tickets cost $12.

Dec. 3 – 5

Dec. 10 – 12

Dec. 17 – 23

Christmas in the Park

Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation is hosting this free drive-through Christmas event at Arnette Park. The decorations are lit on select nights through Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are no lights on Fridays or Saturdays. The parks department said people will stay in their car and ride through to take in the lights and sounds of the holidays.

Dec. 5-9

Dec. 12- 16

Dec. 19- 21

Holly Jolly Trolley

This one-night-only event will be aboard the trolley. The Cool Spring Downtown District Elves will lead you on tour of local neighborhood light displays and decorations. Musical elf Michael Daughtry will perform holiday songs. Each tour lasts about 45 minutes with the first starting at 6 p.m..

Tickets are required:

$10 for children

$20 for adults

Kids under 2 are free

Sweet Valley Ranch Festival of Lights

This drive-thru event features one million lights and over 350 animals! Along with the drive, you can park at Tiny’s Winter Wonderland across the street to enjoy a visit with Santa, vendors, gift shop, amusement rides and food. The drive-thru runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2990 Sunnyside School Road. You can save time by buying tickets ahead of time.

Dec. 10-12

Dec. 17-19

Dec. 23, 26(Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas)

Tickets:

1-3 people- $10.00/person

4-11 people – $9.00/person

12 or more people- $8.00/person

Kids 2 and under are free

Lu Mil Festival of Lights

This festival offers a little bit of everything- a buffet, wine tasting, free photos with Santa and a candy shop. The Drive-thru lights operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and cost $10 per person. Children under 5 are are free.

Dec. 2-5

Dec. 9 – 12

Dec. 16 – 23

The vineyard is located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Elizabethtown.

Raleigh

Magic of Lights

The new display at Coastal Credit Union Music Park is already up and running. The Live Nation event is a one-mile drive-through display. It will be open Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5 p.m.- 11 p.m. through Jan.

Tickets may be purchased in advanced. They range from $20 to $32 per vehicle depending on the date selected. Tickets can also be purchased at the front gate.

Fieldstream Farm Christmas Lights

The Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show hosts about one million lights. It’s already running and will operate through December 31. The shows operate from Monday-Friday 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 5:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m. . Advanced ticket purchase for specific time slots is required. The farm is located at 8008 Old Stage Road in Raleigh.ADVERTISING

Ticket prices are as follows:

Vehicles with 1 to 8 passengers $20.00

Vans & buses with 9-18 passengers $40.00

Buses with 19 or more $75.00

Festival of Lights at Hill Ridge Farms

The light display is open now through Jan. 2 and operates from 5 p.m. to 10p.m. at 703 Tarboro Road in Youngsville. The busiest nights will be Dec. 6-9, Dec. 12-16, and Dec. 27-Jane 2. The farm says the mile-long display is their biggest and best display yet. Entrance cost is paid at the gate.

Prices are as follows:

$20 Cash per vehicle

$23 Credit/Debit per vehicle

Piper Lights

This family-run display in Wake Forest started 30 years ago as a manger display and has exploded into seven acres filled with lights. The display is open daily through Jan. 1. It is free but donations are appreciated. Lights are on Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. -10:00 p.m.

Lights on the Neuse

This year, Boyette Family Farms, is offering a 20 minute Christmas hayride with a Santa photo and concessions. Bring your camera for your photo with Santa. The farm is located at 1620 Loop Road.

Advanced ticket purchase for specific time slots is required. The cost is $10 per person with children age 2 and under free. A private hayride cost $280.