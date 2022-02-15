Where to spot the full moon, planets, and the ISS this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sky gazers: get your cameras ready because it should be a nice week to look up!

The moon rose at 4:58 Tuesday evening and by the time you wake up Wednesday morning, it will be nearly full.

The full Snow Moon gets its name from the heavy snow that can fall during this month. That is also the reason this moon is sometimes called the full Hunger Moon, because the cold, snowy weather made hunting difficult.

The full moon is on display tonight, and you’ll be able to see four planets tomorrow morning.

If you look southeast around 6 a.m. you will see four planets in the pre-dawn sky: Venus and Mars a little higher up, with Mercury and Pluto closer to the horizon.

If you wait too long to check it out, however, it will be harder to see Mercury and Pluto since the sky will start to illuminate ahead of our sunrise at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

We should also have a decent viewing of the International Space Station Saturday morning, but you’ll need to get up pretty early to see it.

It will first appear in the southwest sky at 5:39 a.m. and travel quickly to the NE. It will look like a bright dot racing across the sky because it moves more than 17,000 mph.

Fortunately, it looks like the weather will be nice and skies will be clear for you to see all these events, but if that changes, the CBS17 Storm Team will let you know.