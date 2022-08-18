RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reported 198 cases of monkeypox as of Thursday. Mecklenburg County is currently the state’s monkeypox hot spot, accounting for about 40 percent of cases and 40 percent of vaccine doses administered.

The White House is now stepping in to take action to mitigate spread.

This weekend is the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade. The White House says they “will support North Carolina with up to 2,000 additional doses by replenishing their stock of vaccine with the number of doses administered during these events.”

“These are opportunities for us to reach populations that we might not otherwise be able to reach,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

The event in Charlotte is part of a new White House strategy to fight monkeypox. First will be the release of 1.8 million additional vaccine doses to certain states. A total of 50,000 courses of treatment are set to be available next week. They say this is five times more courses than there are cases.

In addition, the administration is setting aside 50,000 vaccine doses for large scale LGBTQ+ events like the Pride festival in Charlotte.

“Not only are we working to set up vaccination stands and activities with personnel in the local health departments, we’re also working hard to make sure we’re reaching right people with right messaging at those events,” said Walensky.

NCDHHS reported that as of Aug. 2, 10,148 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have arrived in the state. An additional 8,300 doses are scheduled to arrive over the next couple of weeks. New data from the state showed 7,194 doses have been administered so far.

The state has 51 vaccine providers so far, which is not enough to make vaccines accessible in all 100 of the state’s counties.

Infection and vaccine distribution disparities are already being noted in this outbreak.

“To me its a bit of a déjà vu,” said Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a family doctor and director for health equity in the department of family medicine and community health for Duke University.

Martinez-Bianchi said disparities and lack of access to testing and vaccines present during COVID are here again.

New state data shows Black men account for 68 percent of cases but just a quarter of vaccinations. On the other hand, white men account for a quarter of cases and 63 percent of vaccinations.

“If we had learned from what happened through COVID, we already would be designing a different health system,” Martinez-Bianchi said. She noted that the same universal access to COVID vaccines and testing we have now should be equally accessible for other medical conditions.

She says the White House needs to focus on using trusted messengers throughout their strategies.

“I think what is important right now is to work with community based organizations- those who are trusted by members of the community that have not been vaccinated yet,” Martinez-Bianchi said.

Without keeping equity at the forefront, we could see déjà vu for future pathogens.

“I think disparities are going to only even out if we are continuously paying attention,” Martinez-Bianchi said.