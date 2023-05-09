WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An envelope with white powder was sent to the principal of Carter High School in Winston-Salem on Monday.

Out of an abundance of caution, school leaders decided to quarantine the area where the powder was found around 3 p.m.

HAZMAT teams are working to identify the substance.

All students are safe.

School officials say no one is experiencing any symptoms of illness.

This is a developing story.

