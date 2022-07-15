RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 ballot closed Friday afternoon. Election records show who Raleigh city residents will have to choose from when it comes to the city mayor and council seats.
Mayor’s race
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has run the city as mayor since 2019. Prior to that, she served on the council for five terms as an at-large member. Baldwin filed for re-election last week.
She will face DaQuanta Copeland and Terrance ‘Truth’ Ruth come November.
At-Large Council Member
Two seats are available for the at-large council member positions.
Current at-large council member Jonathon Melton has thrown his hat in the ring in again. Councilmember Nicole Stewart will not seek re-election. District D councilmember Stormie Denise Forte, appointed in 2020, will run for this seat as well.
Candidates that will appear on the ballot are:
- James Bledsoe
- Joshua Bradley
- Ms. Stormie Denise Forte
- Anne S. Franklin
- Jonathan Melton
- Portia W. Rochelle
District A
Councilmember Patrick Buffkin will not seek re-election for his District A seat. The following candidates will appear on the ballot:
- Mary Black-Branch
- Whitney Hil
- Catherine (Cat) Lawson
District B
Councilmember David Cox will not seek re-election for his District B seat. The following candidates will appear on the ballot:
- Zainab (ZB) Baloch
- Minu Lee
- Jakob Lorberblatt
- Megan Patton
- Frank Pierce
District C
Council Member Corey Branch will seek re-election. Branch was first elected to council in 2015 and served as Mayor Pro Tem from December 2017 through January 2021.
The following candidates will appear on the ballot:
- Corey Branch
- Frank T. Fields III
- Wanda Hunter
District D
Forte will attempt to swap her District D seat for a position as an at-large council member leaving the district up for grabs to four other candidates. The following candidates will appear on the ballot:
- Rob Baumgart
- Jane Harrison
- Todd Kennedy
- Jennifer Truman
District E
Councilmember David Knight hopes for another win in his district. First elected in 2019, Knight will face one contender.
The following candidates will appear on the ballot:
- Christina Jones
- David Knight