RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 ballot closed Friday afternoon. Election records show who Raleigh city residents will have to choose from when it comes to the city mayor and council seats.

Mayor’s race

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has run the city as mayor since 2019. Prior to that, she served on the council for five terms as an at-large member. Baldwin filed for re-election last week.

She will face DaQuanta Copeland and Terrance ‘Truth’ Ruth come November.

At-Large Council Member

Two seats are available for the at-large council member positions.

Current at-large council member Jonathon Melton has thrown his hat in the ring in again. Councilmember Nicole Stewart will not seek re-election. District D councilmember Stormie Denise Forte, appointed in 2020, will run for this seat as well.

Candidates that will appear on the ballot are:

James Bledsoe

Joshua Bradley

Ms. Stormie Denise Forte

Anne S. Franklin

Jonathan Melton

Portia W. Rochelle

District A

Councilmember Patrick Buffkin will not seek re-election for his District A seat. The following candidates will appear on the ballot:

Mary Black-Branch

Whitney Hil

Catherine (Cat) Lawson

District B

Councilmember David Cox will not seek re-election for his District B seat. The following candidates will appear on the ballot:

Zainab (ZB) Baloch

Minu Lee

Jakob Lorberblatt

Megan Patton

Frank Pierce

District C

Council Member Corey Branch will seek re-election. Branch was first elected to council in 2015 and served as Mayor Pro Tem from December 2017 through January 2021.

The following candidates will appear on the ballot:

Corey Branch

Frank T. Fields III

Wanda Hunter

District D

Forte will attempt to swap her District D seat for a position as an at-large council member leaving the district up for grabs to four other candidates. The following candidates will appear on the ballot:

Rob Baumgart

Jane Harrison

Todd Kennedy

Jennifer Truman

District E

Councilmember David Knight hopes for another win in his district. First elected in 2019, Knight will face one contender.

The following candidates will appear on the ballot: