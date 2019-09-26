RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has seen several social media posts saying birds are being strung up around Falls Lake.
CBS 17’s Colleen Quigley went and found the birds which were put in place by North Carolina Wildlife officers.
Why are they putting them up? She explains at 6 p.m. on CBS 17.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Why are dead birds being strung up around Falls Lake?
- Airbnb wants to send you on a monthlong climate research expedition to Antarctica
- NC man accused of taking Bible from magistrate’s office after assault arrest; woman also charged
- Power outage causes Pine Forest High School to release students early
- NC woman arrested after man found beaten to death, deputies say