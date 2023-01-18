CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A large fire may soon be burning in Cary. The town plans to purposely burn an area of the Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve.

The Town says the fire will measure between two and five acres, or about the size of a football field.

The fire is part of Cary’s long-term fire management plan for Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve. The annual prescribed burn is scheduled for sometime between January and April depending on the weather.

The North Carolina Forest Service will implement and supervise the burn. The Town says their staff will offer logistical assistance, and a Town of Cary fire truck will be present on site during the burn.

Portions of some trails will close but the preserve will remain open for visitors.

So why is the fire happening? The Town says Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve is a registered State Natural Area. Managed, prescribed fires are wildfire prevention measures that aim to reduce fuel sources for wildfires. The Town says burns implemented in prior years have been successful.

“Safety is our top priority, so trails will be signed and patrolled by natural resource managers and preserve staff as needed,” said Mark Johns, Operations and Program Supervisor at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve.

The Town says wildfires are a common threat to structures in many areas of North Carolina, especially during drought and times of high winds.