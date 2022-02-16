Why Raleigh is behind on leaf collection, what it’s doing to catch back up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Department of Transportation says the 2021-22 loose leaf collection season has faced several challenges.

Department Director Michael Moore said the city was ahead of schedule before Christmas but a number of snow and rain days afterward made it difficult to keep progress they made.

“We have received numerous phone calls, some complaints and concerns over our service delivery model,” City Manager Marchell Adams-David told the Raleigh City Council this week.

An update from Steve Halsey, the Raleigh Department of Transportation’s interim assistant director, told the council members crews have already picked up more leaves so far this season than all of last season.

Leaf collection began Nov. 8 in Zone 2. The first pass wasn’t completed until Jan. 18 putting the city 11 days behind schedule.

In the 2020-21 schedule, first past wasn’t competed until Feb. 8. The second pass of leaf collection is ongoing. The city is now 13 days behind their original schedule. The last round of leaf collection won’t be done until March.

Halsey said one of the biggest challenges this season was the weather. In total, the city lost 15 collection days to weather events.

Much of that is being blamed on three back-to-back winter storm events in January. Staff is tasked with preparing for winter weather events in the days leading up to a storm cutting the number of days available for leaf collection.

As with many businesses, staffing continues to be a challenge.

At the start of the season, the city has a 23 percent vacancy rate in its department.

While the city typically hires 20 temporary crew members for leaf collection, it was only able to recruit five this year. Of the city’s 170 field staff, 33 have been out due to COVID-19 infection or quarantine protocols through the leaf season.

Catching up

Halsey said the department is undertaking several strategies to catch back up. It begins with getting sick or quarantined staff back in person but also includes:

Keeping staff on leaf collection duty rather than returning them regular maintenance functions

Add Saturdays to the work schedule

Enhance vehicle maintenance efforts

Continue recruiting to fill vacancies

During this week’s council meeting, Councilmember Patrick Buffkin asked staff to look into how much it would cost to increase leaf pickup frequency. Buffkin said some of his constituents in District A have told him they would pay more for better service.