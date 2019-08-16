Widespread storm damage hits Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Johnston County have been dealing with significant damage due to weather Thursday.

Reports earlier in the day said more than 40 trees were down and multiple power lines had come down. As a result, many in the Benson area were without power.

Businesses in the area were also damaged, leaving some without roofs among other measures of damage.

“This was likely a thunderstorm downburst and not a tornado, but the winds still were likely greater than 60 mph” according to CBS 17 chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. “The National Weather Service in Raleigh will work with emergency officials in Johnston county Friday morning to determine whether or not the damage is worth investigating further.”

Trees falling on vehicles were also reported, including one at the intersection of South Lincoln Street and West Woodall Street.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across central North Carolina Thursday evening after pop-up storms hit our area.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now