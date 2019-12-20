Widow’s home burglarized after husband dies in Thanksgiving car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman badly injured in a car crash and grieving the death of her husband now has something else to deal with – her South Memphis home was burglarized.

The burglary happened after Dorothy Young, her husband Derrick and their two little boys collided with another car at Third Street and Mallory on Thanksgiving Day. Police haven’t said what caused the wreck.

“Saddest day of my life from now on now,” Dorothy Young told WREG. “All I remember I woke up, the ambulance was picking me up off the ground.”

She was rushed to the hospital where she found out her kids were okay, but her husband didn’t make it.

“When they put him on the table, he died,” she said.

Dorothy had four surgeries in the days that followed.

“My neck was broken and my pelvis,” she said. “My hip bone was broken.”

Her time away from home gave burglars a chance to break in and steal a bunch of items, including three TVs. They also took her truck parked in the driveway. It happened a day after the crash, and the damage was discovered by Young’s neighbors, who broke the news to her.

“I don’t know who stole the stuff. I have no idea,” Young said.

And neither do police, who haven’t made any arrests.

Now, the widowed Dorothy Young is grieving while recovering from her injuries and dealing with the burglary, along with mounting debt.

“I got bills, medicaid bills and my children, taking care of my kids — they need Christmas stuff, and I don’t have no money for that,” she said. “He was the breadwinner of the family.”

Her husband was 54 years old. His funeral was this past weekend.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now