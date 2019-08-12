Wild video shows car go airborne, plow into shop; driver charged with DUI

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A 21-year-old has been charged with DUI after crashing a car into a Greenville business early Saturday morning.

Jaderric Freeman, 21, of Alabama, lost control of his Camaro after colliding with another car and then crashed into Brakes 4 Less on Laurens Road, according to Greenville Police Department officials.

WSPA obtained video of the Camaro crashing into the business. The video shows the car go off a street, hit the parking lot entrance and go airborne before crashing into the store.

The front of the store and several cars inside were damaged. Video from inside the shop shows the car coming through the front doors.

“I was very surprised at the hang time that he was in the air,” Joseph Lehecka, District Manager of Brakes 4 Less, said. “When he hit the first car his side airbags and all that were already deployed before he hit our building, so he was wrapped in that cocoon as he was jumping.”

Lehecka added that he could see Freeman take off running in the video, after the crash occurred.

“Surprisingly the gentleman driving the Camaro, which damaged everything, he immediately got out and ran out of the building.”

Although Lehecka said he didn’t know the total cost of the damages, he indicated it was well into the thousands.

According to Greenville Police, the driver of the other vehicle Freeman initially hit was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Freeman has been charged with DUI and more charges are possible, police say.

Police reports obtained by WSPA showed that four DUI arrests were made by the city from Friday to Monday morning.

In half of those arrests, two people were reportedly found asleep or passed out at the wheel.

“In today’s day and age, you have no excuse for DUI’s at this point,” said Greenville Patrol Officer Michael Gabriele. “You have ride shares, taxi service, designated drivers, a really good friend.”

Gabriele added that he was one of the officers who assisted in a DUI arrest over the weekend, and that a lot of the time officers can identify impaired drivers due to tips from the public.

