Will children under 5 need a COVID-19 booster shot?

FILE – A 5-year-old girl receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a nurse in the cafeteria of the Pittsburgh Langley K-8 school in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 may be available in the U.S. as early as March 2022, but there are several hurdles still to clear. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer announced this week it was starting the process of submitting its data for a COVIID vaccine for children under 5 to the FDA.

The shots would be tailored for children between 6 months and 4 years old. If authorized, the company would be the first to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 6 months old.

The CDC opened the doors to booster shots for adults several months ago but not all age groups are authorized to receive a booster.

Booster for kids 12 and older

Right now, the CDC has encouraged children ages 12 to 17 to get a booster shot at least 5 months after their second shot. At this point, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people under 18.

Booster for kids 5 to 11

The CDC does not currently recommend booster shots for children younger than 12 years old. However, Pfizer said it does plan to test a third dose of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The CDC has recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised in this age group get a third shot as part of their primary series 28 days after their second shot.

It would not be considered a booster.

It’s a similar concept for immunocompromised adults who do not build enough immunity from two shots and get a third as part of their initial regimen.

Boosters for kids under 5

Last month, Pfizer said its trials showed two doses were enough to provide protection for children.

Because of this, Pfizer said it would be adding a third dose. Pfizer said it was testing a third dose to be administered two months after the second.

If trial results show the third shot is adequate, it would likely be considered part of the primary regimen rather than a booster.

Would this be the end of the vaccine series for younger children?

It’s hard to tell right now but ongoing research should shed more light on this at a later point.