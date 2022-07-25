RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A four-day celebration of everything fandom returns to Raleigh this weekend. GalaxyCon will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center from July 28-31.

The event was stifled by the pandemic in 2020 and came back in a reduced capacity for 2021. The last time the event was at full scale was 2019. Event organizers say during that year, the event represented a more than one $7.5 million annual economic impact for the area.

“GalaxyCon’s resiliency over the past two years is a testament to the courage and commitment of our fans and their love for not only pop culture, but for celebrating it together,” said GalaxyCon founder, Mike Broder.

Star Trek actor and astronaut, William Shatner, will be among the biggest draws for the weekend. At the age of 91, the Canadian native remains busy promoting everything from a watch to an NFT.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on,” Shatner told CBS 17.

As the original Captain Kirk, Shatner continues to make appearances, speak on panels and meet fans at conventions each year. While fans enjoy hearing from him, he likes to learn about them too. He says a favorite part for him is exploring why people ask certain questions to get to the bottom of what they really want to know.

“That’s the fun for me in those moments. Everybody’s got a story—from sickness, to death, to ambition—it just goes on. The list of stories are wonderful,” Shatner said.

Shatner also said that he’s looking forward to a pause in his busy schedule some day. In the middle of preparing a book, filming a documentary and interview ahead of conventions, Shatner admits he’s tired. So what keeps him going?

“It’s the challenge. It’s alive. You’re alive when you’re doing something interesting whether its a challenge or creative, whatever it is,” he said.

Shatner is most famously known for this role on Star Trek. However, this reporter prefers his depiction of Stan Fields in Miss Congeniality. In honor of the character, she had to ask: Describe your perfect date.

“A perfect date is somebody you love and you share that evening-whether it’s food or music, or anything else both of you love, that you share,” Shatner said.

Other notable appearances at GalaxyCon will include:

The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito

Legendary actor of Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind Richard Dreyfuss

Tarzan, Encino Man, The Mummy, and Doom Patrol actor Brendan Fraser

A Clerks reunion featuring Kevin Smith, Brian O’Halloran. Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Jason Mewes, and Trevor Ferhman. Clerks III is due out later this year.

A Smallville reunion featuring Tom Welling (Superman/Clark Kent), Erica Durance (Lois Lane), Michael Rosenbarum (Lex Luthor), and John Glover (Lionel Luthor)

Single day tickets for adults start at $30. Single day child tickets start at $10. Some tickets and packages are already sold out. Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here for full event details.

