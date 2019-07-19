New York woman in hospice gets sweet surprise on husband’s 91st birthday

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – George and Norma Pearlman have been married and living in Western New York for 67 years.

Norma is from Western New York, and George is from Brooklyn, where the couple met.

“I brought him back to Buffalo,” Norma said.

As they got older, they agreed they wanted to stay in their Williamsville home.

“If we’re going to pass on, we pass on right in the house we love, the area we love, and with our family. So here we are,” George said.

On Thursday, the couple got a sweet treat.

They were not only celebrating 91-year-old George’s birthday but also fulfilling 90-year-old Norma’s dying wish.

At 90 years old, Norma has entered hospice, which allows them to stay in the house. Lately, Norma has wanted to visit an ice cream shop, but she can’t leave home.

Together, their kids and local business Sweet Melody’s helped make the surprise happen.

George tried buying the supplies and making ice cream cones at home, but Norma felt it just wasn’t the same.

As George’s birthday approached, their son-in-law, Paul Kramer, had an idea.

“Maybe I can find an ice cream truck who could come by and bring the ice cream store to Norma,” Kramer said. “So I called Sweet Melody’s and told them that not only is this one of Norma’s wishes, and she’s no longer able to leave the house, but it’s George’s 91st birthday today, and they said ‘We would love to help you out.’”

To the couple’s surprise, Sweet Melody’s food truck showed up at their driveway on George’s birthday, Thursday, July 18, bringing the ice cream shop to Norma at no charge.

Norma finally felt satisfied. She enjoyed two helpings of chocolate and coffee ice cream, one in a sugar cone, and one in a dish.

“Every night, I say I want ice cream before I go to bed,” Norma said.

At 91, George said this special visit made him feel like a 10 or 12-year-old.

“Because I remember the ice cream wagons that came up at that age, and this makes me feel much, much younger,” he said.

For Sweet Melody’s owner Chuck Incorvia, it’s all worth it.

He enjoys helping the community, and he says in return, the community is good to his business.

“This is what makes our job the best in the world, watching people smile,” Incorvia said.

After the Pearlmans, their daughters, son-in-law, and neighbors all had ice cream, everyone headed back in the house for lemon cake.

“Now I’m sure she’s not going to have dinner. So, who cares,” George said with a laugh.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

