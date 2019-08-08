Willie Nelson cancels tour due to “breathing problem”

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles. Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.” The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, Aug. 7, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich. He wrote “I’ll be back.”(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Willie Nelson has canceled his tour due to breathing problems, the musician announced on Twitter. Nelson was currently touring the U.S. and had just finished a show in Toledo, Ohio.

“To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out,” he wrote. “I’ll be back Love, Willie.” He was on the road with country singer Alison Krauss.

Nelson is set to headline his Farm Aid festival in Wisconsin on September 21. The music festival raises money to help farmers fight to stay on their land. The 86-year-old will resume touring in September and perform at the festival, according to Rolling Stone.

This is not the first time Nelson suffered from breathing problems. He canceled a series of shows last year after suffering from a bad cold, and was also hospitalized in 2012 for respiratory issues, Entertainment Tonight reports.

