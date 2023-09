WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) – Willow Spring High School announced classes will be canceled on Thursday.

School leaders made the announcement on Willow Spring High School’s official Facebook page, saying the HVAC system is not working at full capacity.

Due to these issues and the expected high temperatures, the school will be closed, and all indoor after-school activities will be canceled.

Willow Spring High School dismissed students early on Wednesday due to the heat.