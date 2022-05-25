RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilmington man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 40 grams of fentanyl, and more than 100 grams of heroin while using firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents said Edward Neal Huffman, 39, plead guilty to the charges on November 16, 2021.

According to the DOJ, Huffman sold methamphetamine and heroin to a confidential source on five separate occasions in 2020. Multiple firearms were present and visible during each of the purchase, court documents claimed.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant for a Wilmington hotel room that Huffman was staying in. That search warrant turned up 146 grams of methamphetamine, 80 grams of fentanyl, materials for distributing drugs and a loaded handgun that was stolen.

A subsequent search of Huffman’s residence led to the seizure of additional drugs and eight more firearms.