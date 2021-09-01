Wilson County double murder suspect captured in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The 43-year-old man wanted for killing his girlfriend and her son in Wilson County on Tuesday has been captured in Goldsboro.

Wanda Mills Samuel with Wilson County said investigators obtained information around 8 a.m. concerning a possible hideout for the suspect, Adrian Tynrell Horne, in the Tanglewood Mobile Home Park area of Goldsboro.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office sent a team to Wayne County and an “apprehension plan was put into place,” according to Samuel.

Just after 1 p.m., SBI agents, Goldsboro police officers, and deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a property on Central Heights Road in Goldsboro.

Adrian Horne exited the residence around 2:30 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident, Samuel said.

He was back in Wilson County by 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodward released the following statement after Adrian Horne’s arrest:

“I am so appreciative of the outstanding support from our partners in law enforcement. We had assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, Wilson Police Department, SBI V CAT Unit, Goldsboro PD, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Their (law enforcement agencies) support, intelligence sharing, and resources were extraordinary. Every agency involved was dedicated to serving justice for the family and for Wilson County Community. Mr. Horne was armed and dangerous and now he has been removed from the community and he will no longer be able to harm anyone else”

Adrian Horne, 43, of Wilson faces charges stemming from a quadruple shooting on Tuesday afternoon that left two dead and two others injured across crime scenes in Wilson and Edgecombe counties.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 3500 block of London Church Road, which is just north of Wilson city limits.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead at the scene.

Two women were also at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The body of a woman was located in a Buick.

Adrian Tynrell Horne (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified the four shooting victims. The two murder victims are Latasha Tennill Tomlin, 44, of Wilson, and Tomlin’s son, 21-year-old Raekwon Tyleek Williams.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tomlin and Adrian Horne “were in a dating [relationship], and they shared the home on London Church Road. It has been stated that the two got into an argument at the residence and Latasha was in the process of leaving/separating from Adrian” when the shooting occurred.

Both Latasha Tomlin and Raekwon Williams were shot multiple times, officials said. Williams was the person found dead at the home and Tomlin was found dead inside the Buick.

The baby’s 18-year-old mother – and girlfriend of Williams – was shot in the back. She is currently recovering at home with her child, authorities said.

Tomlin’s 18-year-old daughter was also shot multiple times and is currently in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

According to officials, investigators were told that all the victims were at the London Church Road home to help Latasha Tomlin leave.

Adrian Horne faces the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Two counts attempted murder

Four counts discharging into occupied vehicle causing serious injury

Discharging into occupied vehicle

First-degree kidnapping

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Trafficking cocaine

Adrian Horne’s brother, Timothy Horne, was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he helped his brother escape following a shooting in Wilson is in custody and facing multiple charges, a Wilson County arrest warrant shows.

Timothy Robert Horne, 40, of Goldsboro, is charged with four counts of accessory after the fact, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.