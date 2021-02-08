Wilson duo busted after credit card skimmer, cash, cards and drugs found in vehicle on I-95, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested and charged two people from Wilson, North Carolina with credit card and financial transaction forgery after a search during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the narcotics and criminal enforcement division of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Davis, 23, and Sumiriya Morton, 21, on financial transaction charges that originated during a traffic stop, officials said.

Deputies say during a probable cause search of the vehicle on Sunday for a moving violation on I-95, they found multiple fraudulent credit cards, a credit card skimming device and a computer containing software to commit financial card fraud.

Also, deputies say they found ecstasy on Morton.

Davis was charged with financial transaction card forgery and criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery device. Morton was charged with financial transaction card forgery, criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery device, and possession of controlled substances.

Davis and Morton are being held in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.