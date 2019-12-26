Wings of Armor organization spreads Christmas cheer at Moore Square

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wings of Armor spent some of their holiday making sure others had a present to open.

The organization normally hands out gifts at the Oak City Homeless Shelter every third Sunday.

The organizer had extras this year and decided to bring them to Moore Square and give them to people in need.

“It means the world to me. It means I’ve made a stamp on their heart knowing I can provide them with whatever they need if they need it,” said founder Christian Riley.

Wings of Armor is currently raising money to purchase a box truck.

