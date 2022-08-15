WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – A winning lottery ticket purchased in Winston-Salem is about to expire. The NC Education Lottery says anyone who purchased a Cash 5 game should double check their ticket to make sure they don’t have a winning ticket.

The unclaimed prize is worth $322,865. The NC Education Lottery says it was purchased for the March 3 drawing and will expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The ticket was sold at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 21-29-30-34-36.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

The lottery says the odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 962,598.

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. That gives the winner a little more than two weeks to claim their win. The deadline ends the 180-day period for winners have to claim prize..