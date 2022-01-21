Winter storm halts most COVID-19 testing sites, here’s where you can get one

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winter weather in central North Carolina has impacted roads, government buildings, and schools. It has also taken a toll on COVID-19 testing sites.

County COVID-19 testing sites across the Triangle have closed in anticipation of a Winter Storm Jasper. A check by CBS 17 found there were no available appointments from major pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

Wake County and their partners Radeas and Mako Medical plan to re-open sites on Monday. The same goes for Orange and Cumberland County test sites.

Durham County’s testing sites, however, are scheduled to be open by noon on Saturday. The re-opening may be subject to weather so the scheduled re-opening may change.

The county has four sites:

El Centro Hispano: Everyday,10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wheels Fun Park: Everyday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Durham County Memorial Stadium: Everyday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

414 E. Main St.: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged at these sites. Click here to reserve your spot.

If you can find an over-the-counter test at a pharmacy, that could be another option for quick results. Those tests however are rapid tests that may not be accepted by organizations requiring them for work or travel. It’s best to check if they are accepted before purchasing.