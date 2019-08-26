Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says Russia denied him a visa

FILE – In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Sen. Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee Chair Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a committee hearing on conditions at the Southern border, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson, says the Russian government has denied him a visa to visit the country as part of a congressional delegation. Johnson said Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, he had planned to speak with government officials, American businesses and others. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A U.S. senator from Wisconsin who has publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russia has denied him a visa to visit as part of a congressional delegation.

Ron Johnson said he had planned to speak with government officials, American businesses and others during his trip. The Republican is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

A news release from Johnson’s office didn’t say when he had planned to visit Russia or name the other members of the congressional delegation. Johnson spokesman Aaren Johnson said the trip had been planned for next week and the delegation had planned to visit several countries. He said he was unable to say why Johnson was denied a visa.

An email to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., inquiring about the denial bounced back as undeliverable Monday. No one immediately responded to another email sent to a different address for the embassy. Calls to the building couldn’t connect.

Ron Johnson has spoken in the past of Russia taking “a dark turn” under Putin, and he criticized the Russian president sharply in announcing the visa denial.

He and fellow Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming were granted visas in 2017 to visit Russia in January 2018 but canceled the trip after another member of their delegation, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, was denied.

Shaheen has been an outspoken supporter of measures meant to counter Russia’s interference in U.S. elections. The Russian Embassy said at the time that Shaheen’s request was rejected because she is on a black list created in response to U.S. sanctions.