With boss running for president, Bloomberg News sets rules

NEW YORK (AP) — With Mike Bloomberg now running for president, the news service that bears his name will not investigate him or any of his Democratic rivals, and Bloomberg Opinion will no longer run unsigned editorials.

Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait shared the new rules in a note to his news organization’s 2,700 journalists and analysts Sunday. The announcement came shortly after the former New York City mayor announced his campaign.

Micklethwait said there’s no point trying to claim that covering the campaign will be easy with the boss involved.

He said that minus the investigative work, Bloomberg will continue to cover the campaign much like it always has. He rejected the view that Bloomberg News not write about the boss at all, saying it has handled conflicts in the past.