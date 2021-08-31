With COVID testing numbers peaking, how fast can you get results?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Testing numbers are the highest they have been in six months in North Carolina – averaging about 55,000 tests a day last week.

As more breakthrough cases are discovered, Dr. Emily O’Brien with Duke University recommends regular testing if you’re around other people – whether you’re vaccinated or not.

“I think, even among vaccinated people, there is broad concern about any illness that pops up and whether or not it might be COVID,” said O’Brien.

“You can see frequent testing as really contributing to reducing spread and hopefully preventing other people who are more vulnerable from getting really sick and from dying,” said O’Brien.

CBS 17 wanted to see how easy it is to get tested these days.

We started by ordering the free at-home kit online. It arrived a day and a half later.

After registering the kit and taking the test, we put the kit in a FedEx express box. You also have the option to have someone pick it up.

The results came back two days later.

We then went by three drive-up test sites in Wake County around lunchtime.

Although employees said it has been busy, there was no wait at any of them as they have streamlined the process.

We were in and out within 10 minutes.

Results are supposed to be back within 24 hours.

Employees said they have been coming back within seven to 12 hours lately.

Click here for Wake County testing site locations

Depending on when you need your results by and how mobile you are, either could be a good, free option.