With the aim of reducing congestion, big changes are coming to a major section of I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major interstate in Raleigh will see some big changes.

For years, Interstate 440 has caused headaches for a lot of drivers. Now, a part of it that tends to bottleneck is getting widened.

You’ve heard it before — no pain, no gain. That will be a fitting saying because the I-440 construction will be a little painful while it’s happening. Once it’s complete, though, it will provide a lot of relief for drivers.

A main thoroughfare into Raleigh will go from four lanes to six. The widening will start just south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh.

This particular section of interstate starts with six lanes and then goes down to four lanes and then back to six. The change causes major congestion and forms a bottleneck.

Those interested in seeing the plans and hearing from the folks designing it will have the chance on Thursday at a public meeting that starts at 4 p.m. at the McKimmon Center, located at 1101 Gorman St. in Raleigh.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now