Witness says driver was ‘passed out’ in case of Raleigh officer facing DWI charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police officer Vicente Kinney now has a mug shot and faces charges of driving while impaired and having a concealed gun after consuming alcohol.

Court documents show a fellow Raleigh officer arrested him after an incident on Chapanoke Road Sunday night

A man listed as a witness in arresting documents said he was leaving work just after 11 p.m. Sunday when he saw a car in the middle of the intersection of Chapanoke Road and South Wilmington Street.

He said a man in the driver’s seat appeared to be unconscious.

“He was passed out,” the witness said. “He wasn’t responding at all. We banged on the window. He wasn’t responding.”

“I was just hoping he was alive,” he added. The witness says he called 911, and others, who were also trying to help, flagged down nearby police officers. “They had to break his window, basically, to get him out,” the witness said.

A Wake County magistrate’s order said that Kinney, 25, had a Sig Sauer P365.

A CBS 17 reporter and photographer went to the officer’s home to ask him what happened, but he closed the door.

Spokespeople for Raleigh Police and the Raleigh Police Protective Association both had no comment.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now