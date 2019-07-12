Witnesses: Grandma, kids pulled from burning home in Oregon

Two construction workers said they ran into the burning home to rescue the family.

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A grandmother and two children were rescued from a burning home Friday morning in Gresham, according to witnesses.

KOIN 6 spoke to construction workers near SW 5th Drive and Duniway Avenue who said they saw “black smoke” and heard someone yell that there was a fire and people were trapped inside.

“I saw the kid and so I bee-lined straight for him, grabbed him and ran right back out ’cause I know it’s really dangerous going into a building, but I can’t just let a kid sit in there,” Jason Steffey Jr. said.

Steffey Jr. said his father went in to rescue a second child, then returned to rescue the grandmother.

“I grabbed the other toddler, and came out and handed him off then had to go back in to get the lady,” Steffey Sr. said. “It was dark and hot and I fell and got ahold of her and just drug her out, got to the front door and (that was) as far as I could go. I was done. But somebody else came in and got her from me.”

“She was in rough shape,” Steffey Sr. added.

Gresham fire officials confirmed that an adult and two children were taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire, and expect to be on scene most of the day.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now