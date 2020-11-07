Reckless Audi driver triggers Raleigh crash with 3 seriously injured, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a crash that left three people seriously injured and triggered a fire that destroyed an Audi Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Green Road.

According to police, witnesses report an Audi was being driven recklessly and approached Green Road at a high rate of speed.

A Mitsubishi was turning onto Green Road and collided with the Audi.

A man and a woman in the Audi were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man driving the Mitsubishi was transported with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. The Audi later caught fired and was gutted by flames.

The crash remains under investigation.