Woman, 18, shot and killed near Ogden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in Greensboro Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.

At approximately 3:32 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of South Street and Ogden Street in reference to a discharge of firearm call. 

Upon arrival police located two victims suffering from a gunshot wound.  Both victims were transported to a local hospital.  

One of the victims died from her injuries and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. The deceased victim has been identified as Christina Marie Jones, 18, of Greensboro.

The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.                                                                                

